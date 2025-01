Parr Center, Theater

From 8 Feb 2025

2:30 PM

Lumi School of Musical Theatre Presents Disney’s Descendants the Musical. A 1 hour and 15 minutes theatre production including our favorite evils! This is a youth productions cast age range from 8 to 14.

SHOW TIMES

