Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Latest:
Duke Energy Foundation Honors Julie Janson With Central Piedmont Scholarships

What’s new: 
The Duke Energy Foundation has increased its scholarship contributions by $25,000 to Central Piedmont in honor of former executive Julie Janson’s retirement

Why it matters: 
Janson chose Central Piedmont as the recipient of this gift to support: 

  • Future line workers and energy professionals 
  • Students pursuing careers in energy and skilled trades 
  • Local workforce development in the Charlotte region 

What they’re saying: 
Janson emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation, calling Central Piedmont a key partner in preparing students for high-demand careers in the energy sector. 

The bottom line: 
This expanded scholarship funding will help more Central Piedmont students gain skills, earn credentials, and power the region’s energy future. 

