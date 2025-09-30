Duke Energy Foundation Honors Julie Janson With Central Piedmont Scholarships

What’s new:

The Duke Energy Foundation has increased its scholarship contributions by $25,000 to Central Piedmont in honor of former executive Julie Janson’s retirement.

Why it matters:

Janson chose Central Piedmont as the recipient of this gift to support:

Future line workers and energy professionals

Students pursuing careers in energy and skilled trades

Local workforce development in the Charlotte region

What they’re saying:

Janson emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation, calling Central Piedmont a key partner in preparing students for high-demand careers in the energy sector.

The bottom line:

This expanded scholarship funding will help more Central Piedmont students gain skills, earn credentials, and power the region’s energy future.

