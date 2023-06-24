Duke University And Durham Tech Take On Nursing Labor Crisis

Duke University Health System, Duke Office of Durham and Community Affairs and Durham Technical Community College are joining forces to address the national nursing labor shortage crisis impacting North Carolina.

The collaborative endeavor is aligned with Duke’s Strategic Community Impact Plan (SCIP) goal of supporting college and career-readiness through talent and workforce development, including partnering with public education and regional universities.

Duke nurses will serve as faculty at Durham Technical, participating in clinical instruction. The health system will also provide funding and share simulation and nurse aide training resources with the college.

