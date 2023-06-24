TowneBank Creates Scholarships For Carolinas College Of Health Sciences

As an Atrium Health partner, TowneBank answered the need to create scholarships available to incoming students at Carolinas College of Health Sciences, a subsidiary of Atrium Health. A public, not-for-profit college, Carolinas College offers an array of healthcare studies, such as clinical laboratory science, diagnostic and imaging science, and nursing. The college serves as a “talent development engine,” preparing graduates to work at Atrium Health and in other evolving healthcare environments. The scholarships will support underrepresented students in order to increase the diversity of the student body and ensure that students from disadvantaged backgrounds have equitable opportunities to pursue careers in healthcare.

MORE >>>