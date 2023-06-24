JCSU Welcomes New Golden Bulls To The Herd

Dozens of other students and their families joined together for the first Golden Bull Academy session of the summer at Johnson C. Smith University. The sessions are meant to welcome new Golden Bulls into the herd and provide information that will help them start their collegiate journey on the right foot.

Numerous campus administrators attended to welcome the students to campus, including retiring President Clarence D. Armbrister.

“I am glad I had the opportunity to attend one of the three Golden Bull Academy sessions before I end my tenure as president,” he said. “You are on sacred ground. There are a lot of good things coming your way.”

