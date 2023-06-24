Successful Administrator To Chair Charlotte’s Department Of Theatre

The College of Arts + Architecture welcomes David Janowiak as the new chair of the Department of Theatre, effective July 1. Janowiak comes to UNC Charlotte from Western Oregon University (WOU), where he has spent the past seven years as professor and chair of the Creative Arts Division, following 17 years leading the WOU Theatre Department.

Janowiak has been successful as an administrator and community builder. He has orchestrated curricular revisions and development to keep departments and divisions dynamic and responsive to changing times and circumstances, including the development at WOU of Oregon’s second BFA pre-professional degree in theatre. He was also the Founding Artistic Director of Valley Shakespeare Company (VSC), the professional affiliate theatre at WOU. In 2022 he received a National Endowment for the Arts Grant to bring Spanish-language classical productions to the stage of VSC.

MORE >>>