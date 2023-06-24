University City Square Defines UNC Charlotte’s Connectivity

Development plans for the Mallard Pointe Shopping Center, directly across from the light rail’s J.W. Clay Station, would redevelop the almost 15-acre property into usable space for students and the public alike.

Once the project is approved, passersby could see movement on phase one within 12 months. The promotion of public spaces alongside walkable districts linked by public transit is seen as a step forward for many as plans to increase walkability scores in a heavily car-dependent city rise. The University City Square would further ingrain the identity of UNC Charlotte with the surrounding University City and the City of Charlotte at large.

