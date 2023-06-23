Director Of NC State’s Men’s And Women’s Track And Field Programs Named
Laurie Henes insists exactly nothing will change following the announcement that she has been named the director of NC State’s men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs, along with her duties as head coach of the women’s two-time national champion cross-country team.
Henes becomes the first female coach in school history — and one of the few female coaches in the country — to lead an NCAA Division I men’s program.