UNC-Chapel Hill Gets A New Vice Chancellor And Chief Innovation Officer
Dedric Carter has been appointed vice chancellor for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development and chief innovation officer at UNC-Chapel Hill. Carter is a seasoned leader who joins Carolina from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where he serves as vice chancellor and chief commercialization officer and professor of practice in the McKelvey School of Engineering and Olin School of Business. He begins Oct. 30.