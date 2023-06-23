JCSU Offers Free Childcare For Full-Time Students

Childcare costs were so high for Johnson C. Smith University student Jessica McDonald ’25 and her husband that they made the difficult decision to become a one-income household.

“We have three children and, when I was working, my whole paycheck was going to daycare,” she said. “So, my husband and I decided I should stay home to take care of the children.”

McDonald isn’t alone. According to the Department of Labor, the average infant care in Mecklenburg County costs nearly $15,000 a year, and toddler care costs about $13,000. But thanks to the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program, McDonald was able to begin her collegiate journey at JCSU while ensuring her children were receiving top-tier care.

