Three Models Of Academic Excellence Win Charlotte’s Dean’s Prize

Kelsey Romney, Jaden Schutt and My Vuong received the inaugural Dean’s Prize for outstanding honors capstone theses/projects at a virtual ceremony held Thursday, June 22. They were nominated by their honors program directors for exemplary research, and each received a $500 prize.

To be eligible for a Dean’s Prize, candidates must be in good standing within their honors program, have earned a minimum 3.5 overall GPA and exemplify the Honors College core value of mutual investment.

“The three recipients of the inaugural Dean’s Prize are models of academic excellence for the Honors College and the University,” said Malin Pereira, dean of the Honors College.

