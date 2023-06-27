Two New Charlotte Colleges Can Build Greater Visibility And A Shared Identity

Following two years of study, including extensive faculty and staff input, UNC Charlotte’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences will begin pursuing the path of creating two distinct colleges: one will include the departments of biological sciences, chemistry, physics and optical science, and mathematics and statistics. Additional departments that may join this college, and the constitution of the second college, will be determined soon.

The process will begin July 1.

“This proposed new academic structure will cluster and create coherence among smaller groups of related disciplines,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Each college can build greater visibility and a shared identity among its departments and other units. A more targeted focus would permit the two proposed colleges to contribute significantly to our strategic plan, particularly in research, engagement and teaching.”

