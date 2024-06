Date and Time:

Thursday, June 13 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT to

Thursday, June 13 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

Location:

Popp Martin Student Union Art Gallery

Echoes of South Africa is the Popp Martin Student Union Art Gallery show for June. Join in for light refreshments and to meet the artists at the reception on June 13, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm.

