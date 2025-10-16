Elon/Queens Sprint Team Shaping Merger Plans That Retain Mutual Legacies

As progress continues toward a formal merger agreement between Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte, leaders of the Sprint Team shaping those merger plans credit input from stakeholders in both communities for informing their work.

To date, more than 140 comments and questions have been received through an online form created to seek community feedback on the proposed merger. That online form remains open for additional perspectives and suggestions.

Hundreds of people – employees, students, alumni, parents, and more – have also attended town halls and listening sessions with upcoming opportunities to provide additional ideas.

Jim Piatt, Elon University’s senior vice president for advancement and external affairs, and Pamela Davies, Queens University’s president emerita and senior strategy and integration executive, are co-chairing the Sprint Team comprised of five administrators from each institution working on the academic, administrative, facilities, and athletic integration of both schools.

Feedback, they say, has been as impressive as it has been informative.

“It is very clear, not just from alums, but from students, friends, and parents involved in both institutions, that they feel very passionate about the relational nature of both universities, which just reinforces what a great idea it is to consider this merger,” Piatt said. “These are two institutions that share values in deeply felt and meaningful ways.”

Piatt and Davies emphasized that mentoring relationships between students and faculty are a defining trait of both universities, with stories from each campus feeling “like they’re talking about the same place.”

“Both our alumni bases have shared clearly that our histories and our legacies unequivocally need to be retained in some way, but many see the potential of our combined universities – it presents a whole new set of possibilities,” Davies said.

Administrators say their approach isn’t symbolic. It’s rooted in experience.

“As a community here at Elon, we believe that ideas get better the more input you have,” Piatt said. “When people have a chance to ask questions or offer personal reflections, it strengthens everything about a decision. It’s been that way through our university’s strategic plans for many years.”

Toward the end of a recent daylong visit to Elon University, where members of the Sprint Team met with advisers from Boston Consulting Group, Davies reflected on the feedback she’s received from members of the Queens community.

It’s been full of pride, emotion, reason, and, from many people, perspective.

“It’s human nature to want to protect and preserve what we have, but, you know, I’ve heard from alumni who have described the evolution of Queens from its beginnings as a small Presbyterian school to its status today as a coeducational, comprehensive university serving both undergraduates and graduate students,” she said. “They see this as the next evolution for Queens: to partner with the institution that has shared values around student success and transformative education – and they are now dreaming of all the possibilities that brings.”

What’s Next

The Sprint Team is launching a first round of “side-by-side” conversations with leaders of academic and non-academic units across both institutions over the next several weeks. These discussions will highlight strengths, surface opportunities for collaboration, and identify areas where thoughtful planning will be required.

In addition, Elon University will host a listening session for alumni returning to campus for Homecoming and Reunion Weekend. That conversation takes place on Friday, October 10, at 5 p.m. in the LaRose Student Commons.

A joint meeting of the boards of trustees for both Queens University and Elon University will take place at the end of October.

