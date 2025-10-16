Browse The Updates To The Library Collection At Central Piedmont
Students can now browse the latest additions to the Central Piedmont Community College library collection. Whether you’re looking for something to support your studies or just want a good read, the library has something fresh for everyone.
What’s available
- Newly added books across a range of subjects
- Educational and documentary videos
- Electronic resources, including journals and databases
Where to find it
- Visit the library’s “New Titles” page
- Available at all campus library locations, including Central Campus
Why it matters
- Stay current with academic resources
- Discover new perspectives and ideas
- Find materials that support your coursework and interests
Check back regularly—new titles are added often.
Find your space at the library
Whether you need a quiet corner to study or a creative space to build something new, Central Piedmont Community College libraries have you covered.
What’s available:
- Study rooms
Reserve a study room for individual or group work at any of the six campuses.
- Makerspaces
Each campus library features a Makerspace—free for faculty, staff, and students. Visit your campus library to explore tools and materials, and check out what’s available at the Central Campus Library Makerspace.
- Quiet spaces
Looking for a peaceful place to read, rest, or recharge? There’s a space for you in the library.