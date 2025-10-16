Browse The Updates To The Library Collection At Central Piedmont

Students can now browse the latest additions to the Central Piedmont Community College library collection. Whether you’re looking for something to support your studies or just want a good read, the library has something fresh for everyone.

What’s available

Newly added books across a range of subjects

Educational and documentary videos

Electronic resources, including journals and databases

Where to find it

Visit the library’s “New Titles” page

Available at all campus library locations, including Central Campus

Why it matters

Stay current with academic resources

Discover new perspectives and ideas

Find materials that support your coursework and interests

Check back regularly—new titles are added often.

Find your space at the library

Whether you need a quiet corner to study or a creative space to build something new, Central Piedmont Community College libraries have you covered.

What’s available:

Study rooms

Reserve a study room for individual or group work at any of the six campuses.

Reserve a study room for individual or group work at any of the six campuses. Makerspaces

Each campus library features a Makerspace—free for faculty, staff, and students. Visit your campus library to explore tools and materials, and check out what’s available at the Central Campus Library Makerspace.

Each campus library features a Makerspace—free for faculty, staff, and students. Visit your campus library to explore tools and materials, and check out what’s available at the Central Campus Library Makerspace. Quiet spaces

Looking for a peaceful place to read, rest, or recharge? There’s a space for you in the library.

MORE >>>