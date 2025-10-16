Charlotte Professor Jane Dalton Named Art Educator Of The Year By The NCAEA

Professor of Art Education Jane Dalton has received the 2025-26 Higher Education Art Educator of the Year Award from the North Carolina Art Education Association (NCAEA). Dalton was recognized at the annual NCAEA Professional Development Conference, which was held in Asheboro, October 9-13.

A state affiliate of the National Art Education Association (NAEA), the NCAEA was established to “promote and improve the quality of visual arts education in the state of North Carolina.” The organization represents more than 650 members, including current and retired visual arts educators from pre-kindergarten through higher education, as well as arts education professionals in museums, arts centers and other nonprofit settings.

Dalton is the art education area coordinator in the Department of Art & Art History. Her research interests include mindfulness, contemplative pedagogy and practice, and transformative learning using the arts. She is the co-editor of The Whole Person: Embodying Teaching and Learning through Lectio and Visio Divina (2019, Rowan & Littlefield) and the three-volume book series, Contemplative Practices, Research, and Pedagogy (2018/2019, Rowan & Littlefield) and is the author of The Mindful Studio: Cultivating Creativity and Well-Being in the Art Classroom (2023, Davis Publications).

