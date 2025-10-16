Women in Business Leadership Development Summit At Charlotte Oct. 24

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | 11am to 4pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Join in for the annual Women in Business Leadership Development Summit. This event will include a lunch and keynote speaker, breakout learning sessions and networking. Space is limited for this in-person event, so apply early.

All students are welcome to apply for this event, and scholarship opportunities are available.

The Women in Business Initiative supports students interested in advancing the progress of professional women entering the workforce by:

Sharing success stories of women business leaders;

Offering engagement opportunities for undergraduate students and the Charlotte business community;

Showcasing attractive career options and providing avenues for skill building to increase confidence and competence for long-term success.

The Belk College Niblock Student Center oversees the program. The initiative includes advisory groups including student ambassadors, an advisory board of executives and faculty consultants.

MORE >>>