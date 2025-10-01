Emerging As A Leading Tech Hub, Charlotte Takes Aim At AI Integration

A report by the Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force convened last fall by Provost Jennifer Troyer outlines an AI philosophy and recommendations for integrating AI into UNC Charlotte’s curriculum. By cultivating an environment that embraces AI for teaching and learning ethically and comprehensively, UNC Charlotte aims for AI to be woven into a campus ecosystem that meets and supports contemporary student and faculty needs.

AI Guiding Philosophies: TEACH, LEARN, GOVERN, GROW

The AI Task Force Report to the Provost presents guiding philosophies grounded in four core commitments to serve as an AI compass: Teach (promoting success in teaching and learning with AI), Learn (balancing human-AI collaboration, critical thinking and creativity), Govern (advocating ethical AI governance for openness, transparency and accountability) and Grow (intentional growth in resources for AI adoption).

“With Charlotte emerging as a leading tech hub, it is imperative that UNC Charlotte prepare students to meet the needs of our region and state by equipping them to navigate workplaces shaped by AI,” said Troyer.

TASK FORCE RECOMMENDATIONS

In addition to shaping a philosophical framework surrounding AI, the task force outlined key themes that address the ethical, instructional and technological dimensions of AI adoption, further defined by areas of need and actionable recommendations. Future initiatives and proposals for University- and college-level actions would center on these themes to collectively drive AI forward where and when necessary. Complete details are found in the report, starting on page 30.

“As a University that leads in innovation, we are not merely responding to AI, we are called to shape its evolution and guide responsible use,” said Troyer. “The task force’s report presents both a vision and practical guidance for how we will use AI to strengthen teaching and learning, support our faculty and ensure our students graduate ready for the opportunities ahead. I encourage faculty and staff to read it.”

Led by Manuel Perez Quinones, software information systems, and Kiran Budhrani, Center for Teaching and Learning, the task force was composed of representatives from each college and Atkins Library. Input from 418 members of the campus community was considered when formulating recommendations. With the adoption of AI as central to campuswide academic activity, work on AI integration within and across disciplines will be ongoing in academic affairs and the Office of the Provost, the colleges and academic units, in coordination with the Center for Teaching and Learning this year.

