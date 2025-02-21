Enhance Your Leadership Opportunity: Be A Central Piedmont Student Ambassador
Looking for an exciting leadership opportunity that enhances your resume, communication skills, and professional network—while earning a scholarship? The Student Ambassadors Program is your chance to represent Central Piedmont and gain valuable experience!
Why Become a Student Ambassador?
Serve as a guide for prospective students
Represent Central Piedmont at community & campus events
Gain leadership & public speaking skills
Build connections with staff & professionals
Receive a scholarship each semester for your work!
Attend an Interest Session!
Want to learn more? Meet current Student Ambassadors, get application tips, and find out about eligibility & commitment requirements at an upcoming interest session:
Dates: February 25, 26, & 27
Sign up now
Don’t miss this prestigious opportunity to grow as a leader and make an impact! Applications open February 28—start your journey today!