Enhance Your Leadership Opportunity: Be A Central Piedmont Student Ambassador

Looking for an exciting leadership opportunity that enhances your resume, communication skills, and professional network—while earning a scholarship? The Student Ambassadors Program is your chance to represent Central Piedmont and gain valuable experience!

Why Become a Student Ambassador?

Serve as a guide for prospective students

Represent Central Piedmont at community & campus events

Gain leadership & public speaking skills

Build connections with staff & professionals

Receive a scholarship each semester for your work!

Attend an Interest Session!

Want to learn more? Meet current Student Ambassadors, get application tips, and find out about eligibility & commitment requirements at an upcoming interest session:

Dates: February 25, 26, & 27

Sign up now

Don’t miss this prestigious opportunity to grow as a leader and make an impact! Applications open February 28—start your journey today!

