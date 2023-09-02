Explore Central Piedmont Makerspace At Your Campus Library

The Central Piedmont Community College Makerspace is a collaborative work space, available in your local Central Piedmont Library, that allows you to enter with an idea for a project and leave with a finished product.

The Central Campus Library, in the Parr Center, offers 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting, sewing and embroidery, vinyl cutting, large format printing, and an array of arts and craft supplies to help you get started making.

MORE >>>