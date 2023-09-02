Poet David Romero At Queens University Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte Arts presents an evening of spoken word poetry with Mexican-American spoken word artist David Romero.

Romero is a Mexican-American spoken word artist from Diamond Bar, CA. He is the the co-founder of El Martillo Press and the author of My Name Is Romero (FlowerSong Press).

Romero’s work has been published in literary magazines in the United States, Mexico, England, Scotland, and Canada.

Tuesday, September 19 at 8:00pm

Ketner Auditorium, Sykes Building, Queens University of Charlotte 1900 Selwyn Ave. Charlotte NC 28274

