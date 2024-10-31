JCSU Maintains Its Commitment To Promote Student Voting

Johnson C. Smith University has had a long history of encouraging our students to make an impact on the world by getting out and voting. Here you will find all of the resources you need to help you get out and vote.

Resources to help you exercise your right to vote locally:

Know the candidates: check your sample ballot here.



Are you registered to vote? Confirm your voter registration here.



If you’re not registered, register to vote through the NC DMV.

Remember, you can vote at any early voting site during early voting. Get more information on early voting.



If you’re going to be out of town, request an absentee by mail ballot.

You can go to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to get all other voting information you may need.

