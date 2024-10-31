Career Development Week At Central Piedmont Nov 6-10
Central Piedmont Community College Career Development Week is packed with events designed to help you boost your professional skills, connect with employers, and prepare for your future. Here’s a breakdown of the key events:
Event Schedule:
Resume Building Workshop
Date: Monday, Nov. 6, 2024
Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Central Campus, Parr Student Center
Description: Learn how to craft a standout resume that grabs employers’ attention and highlights your skills effectively.
LinkedIn & Personal Branding Seminar
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2024
Time: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, IT Building, Room 310
Description: Discover how to create a strong LinkedIn profile and develop a personal brand that reflects your career goals.
Interview Skills Workshop
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2024
Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Central Campus, Harris Conference Center
Description: Gain confidence and learn effective techniques for acing job interviews.
Employer Meet & Greet
Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2024
Time: Noon – 2 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, Levine Technology Building
Description: Network with local employers, ask questions, and learn more about internship and job opportunities.
Career Fair
Date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, Parr Student Center
Description: Meet with a variety of recruiters from different industries, explore job openings, and make connections for your career journey.
For more information and detailed schedules, visit the event page.