Collegiate Standard

Millai Madison of UNC Charlotte Volleyball has been named a recipient of The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Diversity Award Scholarship. Through the program, 83 individuals will get to experience the AVCA Convention for free.

The AVCA Diversity Awards are a key component of the AVCA Diversity Development Team’s efforts to engage coaches as leaders, advance the sport, and continue to move forward with initiatives that lead to substantive change for society and the volleyball coaching profession. The coach development program, which started in 2015, will bring 33 volleyball leaders to Louisville.

“We are thrilled for Millai and are so proud of her being awarded this opportunity by the AVCA,” said coach Karen Weatherington. “Millai is a quintessential leader and is constantly building her life, work and volleyball skills. She comes from a family of impactful coaches and leaders. The scholarship will only strengthen the path she is on for a great future in athletics.

During the event, which is Dec. 18-22, the scholarship winners will participate in a series of educational seminars—many of which focus on professional and personal development for coaches—and take part in additional networking and relationship-building sessions.

