Fund A Charlotte College Of Engineering Leadership Academy Capstone Project

The UNC Charlotte College of Engineering Leadership Academy is a two-year, extra-curricular program modeled after leadership training programs for young professionals in industry. Students are tasked with completing a hands-on community service Capstone Project. Students form teams based on their interests to design and implement high-impact projects.

Help them find their spark and support one or more of the Engineering Leadership Academy's capstone projects.

“This program is helping me become a better leader so that I can someday lead a team or a company,” said Calvin Zoellinger. “This program has made me better at talking to others and has allowed me to be a better communicator.”

This year's projects will make a difference

