House(ing) Symposium At Charlotte Nov 6

Wed, Nov 06, 2024 | 1pm

Storrs

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Organized by the Ravin School of Architecture at UNC Charlotte, House(ing) takes a contemporary look at the single family house as a platform for critical debate and practice.

Houses are (and have generally been) the preeminent field for the architectural vanguard to experiment with emerging design sensibilities and aesthetic ideologies. The scale and specificity of the house offers architects a means to not only tailor designs to specific clients and sites, but to test concepts that reflect evolving cultural attitudes and tastes toward the domestic. Where “home” is the accommodation of an essential need with an appeal to the broadest possible audience, “house” questions how we might live in new ways, and how that speculation might appear in the world.

House(ing) will take place at Storrs Hall on UNC Charlotte’s campus 11/6 beginning at 1pm. Speakers Charles Davis and Michaelangelo Sabatino will share their work on how the house shapes our identities and public consciousness.

Following their conversation, a panel of faculty and practitioners will discuss forward-looking house projects North Carolina, introducing work featured in an exhibit that opens at 5pm.

