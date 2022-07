The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been named a “Best Buy” in the 2023 Fiske Guide to Colleges. The latest Fiske guide highlights the quality of Carolina’s academic programs and affordable cost. Carolina is among 20 universities – 10 public and 10 private in the U.S. – named as best-buy schools. The rankings are based on “outstanding educational value as determined by academic quality in relation to the net cost of attendance.”

MORE …