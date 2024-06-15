The Central Piedmont Community College Center for Global Engagement now has an official Instagram account. Follow at @cpccglobalengagement for interactive updates on ongoing and upcoming study abroad programs, events, and more.

Why Follow? Here’s What You’ll Get:

Real-Time Updates: Stay in the loop with the latest information about current study abroad programs.

Upcoming Programs: Discover new opportunities and never miss a deadline for future trips.

Event Announcements: Be the first to know about global events and activities organized by the Center.

Engaging Content: Enjoy vibrant photos, captivating videos, and inspiring stories from programs around the world.

Community Connection: Connect with fellow students and faculty involved in CPCC Center for Global Engagement global initiatives.

Join and show your support by following @cpccglobalengagement, stay connected, and be part of the vibrant global community.

