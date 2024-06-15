Juneteenth Block Party At Charlotte June 22

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

Sat, Jun 22, 2024 | 6pm to 9pm

8889 Cameron Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223 https://49eralumni.charlotte.edu/juneteenth2024

The UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter is proud to extend a warm invitation to the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Block Party celebrating tradition, fun, and unity. This “Niner family reunion” is free to attend, with games and music from Deejay Rob. Food from local food trucks will be available for purchase.

Please RSVP by Saturday, June 21.

Contact Jessica Dunlow ’12, Assistant Director of Alumni Affinity Networks 704-687-5474.

