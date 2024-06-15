Charlotte Career Meet Up: Preparing For A Virtual Interview June 18

Tue, Jun 18, 2024 | 1pm

http://hireaniner.charlotte.edu/3417

During this session students will have the opportunity to gain insight on virtual interviewing and learn how to create an action plan for the process. UNC Charlotte Career Meet Ups are 30-45 minute small group sessions focused on specific topics and led by career coaches or industry professionals. Learn more about career skills at career.charlotte.edu/competencies Meet Ups will be virtual for Summer 2024, and you’ll have the opportunity to gain information, ask questions, and get some practice. If you need accommodations to access this Meet Up, contact Brandi Ledermann, Meet Up Program Manager, at blederma@charlotte.edu or 704-687-0791.

