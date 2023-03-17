Free Health Science Support From Central Piedmont For English Language Learners
Help is available for non-native English speakers enrolled in MED 121 or other related health science courses at the new Central Piedmont Community College Health Science Guided Support Lab at Central Campus.
This lab will support English language learning skills needed for MED 121 Medical Terminology I. The lab is a FREE resource for those looking for extra help and successfully completing their MED 121 Medical Terminology I.