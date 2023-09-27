Gaston College And Montreat College Sign Transfer Agreements

Gaston College and Montreat College entered into articulation agreements that give students in two specific programs at Gaston College the opportunity to transfer seamlessly into Montreat College.

One of these Direct Transfer Agreements is between Montreat College School of Adult and Graduate Studies (AGS) and the Gaston College Cybersecurity Program. Students who graduate with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Information Technology – Networking and Cyber Defense from Gaston College could register with junior class status at Montreat College AGS in order to pursue their Bachelor of Science degree through the Montreat Cybersecurity Program.

Signing the agreement on behalf of Gaston College were Dr. John Hauser, President, and Dr. Dewey Dellinger, Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. Representing Montreat College School of Adult and Graduate Studies were Dr. Paul Grattan, Interim Vice President for Adult and Graduate Studies, and Dr. Rob Roth, Interim Associate Dean for Adult and Graduate Studies.

MORE >>>