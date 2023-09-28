Mint Museum Exhibits Charlotte Alumna’s Art Work

Marianne Lieberman ’75, died in 2021, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy as an artist and an activist. Following her death, her children, Miriam and Larry Lieberman, donated 30 of their mother’s artworks to the Mint Museum of Art, recognizing the long association she had had with the museum. Last January, the Mint mounted an exhibition of the work, “Feeding the Stone,” which closes Oct. 1.

Lieberman, who graduated in 1975, started life in 1927 in Vienna, Austria, as the daughter of a Jewish doctor, enjoying the opportunities of the educated upper middle class. But in 1938, that world was destroyed.

“When I was 11 years old, Hitler took over Austria, which automatically changed my whole life,” she would later recount in an oral history interview with J. Murrey Atkins Library Special Collections. “You could say I lost my identity overnight.”

