GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist Leads Discussion At Queens University Of Charlotte

World-renowned soprano Renée Fleming recently led a dynamic discussion about the powerful intersection of music, neuroscience, and healthcare at a community partner event entitled Music and Mind at the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement at Queens University of Charlotte. The event was presented in collaboration with the Charlotte Symphony and Atrium Health, now part of Advocate Health.

“Years of performing have allowed me to witness an emotional response to music and the arts on a profound level all over the world,” said Fleming. “And now with the emergence of new technologies, researchers are looking into the science underlying this response. Engaging with the arts fundamentally changes the brain – it lowers stress, improves cognitive function and quality of life across the lifespan and for a wide range of conditions.”

