Charlotte Faculty Members Receive Teaching Excellence Awards

M. Lyn Exum and Deborah Beete are the 2023 recipients of the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence and UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence, respectively.

Jennifer Troyer, interim provost, said, “M. Lyn Exum and Deborah Beete are true examples of what makes UNC Charlotte a great place for our students. Their classrooms are places of inclusion where free expression of ideas is encouraged and welcomed, and they find new and inspiring methods to spark their students’ desire to learn and to grow.”

The UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence honors full- or part-time non-tenure track faculty members who have at least five years of teaching service at UNC Charlotte (lecturers and adjunct faculty). Eligibility for the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence, first presented in 1968, is for full-time, tenured faculty members with at least seven years of service to UNC Charlotte.

