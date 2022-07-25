Gaston College Earns National Center of Academic Excellence In Cyber Defense Designation

The National Security Agency has designated Gaston College a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The designation is for the College’s Information Technology Networking and Cyber Defense program. “This CAE-CD designation is a testament to the strong and rigorous academic community that exists at Gaston College,” said Dr. John Hauser, president of Gaston College. “The need for cybersecurity jobs is at an all-time high in our region in all industry sectors and this will be a tremendous asset to the continued economic growth of our area.”

MORE …