Eva Crawford Exhibit Opens At Central Piedmont August 6

Following the passing of her father in January of 2021, Eva Crawford sought to create a body of work focused on the preservation of memory. Crawford reclaims lost memories through the use of portraiture, transforming antique film photographs into large-scale drawings and paintings that invite the viewer to create their own stories and memories about the individuals in the artwork.

“Reclaimed Memories” also includes an interactive station with antique photographs. This station encourages gallery visitors to create their own memories, stories, and artwork about the people in the photographs. The stories will be collected and displayed as part of the exhibition.

WHEN: August 15 – October 6, Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or by appointment

WHERE: Central Piedmont Community College Central Campus, Overcash Center first floor, Ross Art Gallery

