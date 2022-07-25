Pfeiffer University Alumna Novelist Makes Her Ghostly Debut

When Laura Hickey Michaud ’94 of New Orleans first enrolled at Pfeiffer College, English, her major, was offered in two iterations: English-Literature or English-Writing Studies. Michaud, who wanted to write professionally, chose the latter, and this past March, the seeds of that decision bloomed in a significant way when her first novel, The Ghostwriter of New Orleans (Pelican Publishing), was published.

Being a published author “feels great,” Michaud said. “I’ve always written because it’s just something I really enjoy doing. It’s something I’ve always done for myself, with the ultimate goal of being published some day.”

