Gaston College LPN Program #1 In North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. According to NursingProcess.org, “We are happy to announce that Gaston College offers the Best LPN program in North Carolina. We evaluated 43 nursing schools in the state, and Gaston College, Dallas, scored the highest among all in our ranking methodology.”

Leslie Pressley, Director of Nursing Programs at Gaston College said, “Being recognized again as having the best LPN program in the state is a tribute to the devotion of our faculty and staff and the commitment of our wonderful students.”

