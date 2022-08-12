UNC Charlotte Students Perform At Prestigious International Festival

UNC Charlotte Musical Theatre Certificate students Logan Pavia and Charity Williams had the opportunity this summer to participate in the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, a prestigious, international professional development program for emerging artists.

Participants are chosen through audition, and cohorts include students from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Europe.

“While we aren’t surprised that our talented students were given this amazing opportunity, we are thrilled that they had the chance to apply what they’ve been learning in our classrooms in a professional performance setting,” said Laura Waringer, assistant professor of theatre and co-director of the Musical Theatre Certificate program.