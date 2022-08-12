Central Piedmont Muralist Inspired By School’s Amazing Work

Central Piedmont Community College’s ethos, Conquer Possibility, doesn’t think outside the box—it aims to build a better one. Conquer Possibility isn’t just what if, it’s what’s next. One of the two muralists commissioned to characterize the cultural spirit in the new Parr Center, Central Piedmont alumna, Rosalia Weiner, was inspired by the rich history of Central Piedmont Community College and the amazing work the college does to prepare the next workforce and help others achieve their dreams.