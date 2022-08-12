JCSU Faculty And Staff Discuss Title III Successes At Annual Review

Johnson C. Smith University faculty and staff gathered at the Hilton – University Place to discuss the successes of various University projects funded by Title III.

Title III funds are overseen by JCSU’s Division of Government Sponsored Programs and Research (GSPAR), headed by Dr. Diane Bowles, who serves as vice president of GSPAR and Title III coordinator. Title III is comprised of funding from the Strengthening Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant award and the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education (FUTURE) Act grant award.

President Clarence D. Armbrister opened the conference with words of thanks.

