Appalachian State Scammers Extradited To Charlotte—Finally

It took five years but the men who scammed millions from Appalachian State University have been extradited from the United Kingdom to Charlotte, NC.

Oludayo Kolawole John Adeagbo, 43, and Donald Ikenna Echeazu, 40, are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft for defrauding Appalachian State of more than $1.9 million via a business email compromise scheme.

According to the Nigerian blog, NaijaBlog, “To execute the scheme, the defendants allegedly registered a domain name similar to that of the legitimate construction company in charge of the University’s project and created an email address that closely resembled that of an employee of the construction company. Using the fake email address, the co-conspirators allegedly deceived and directed the University to wire a payment of more than $1.9 million to a bank account controlled by the suspects.”