Gaston College Softball Gaining National Respect

Gaston College’s softball team had high expectations entering the 2024 season after making the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in 2023.

Despite not getting as far this season, a 49-9 overall record, the school’s first mention in the NJCAA poll and another Region 10 regular season title indicated more success for coach Mike Steuerwald’s program.

The Rhinos had an 18-2 start that included a 15-game winning streak that garnered votes in the NJCAA poll for the first time on Feb. 26; Gaston College received votes in eight more polls including the final one of the season.

Gaston College then gained national and regional respect by splitting a pair of doubleheaders against Division II national power Louisburg, including an 11-9 come-from-behind road win in eight innings late in the season.

The Rhinos would finish 14-2 to win the Region 10 regular season title before finishing as tourney runner-up to second-place Florence-Darlington Tech; The Stingers had gave Gaston College its only four defeats against Region 10 Division I competition.

Seven Gaston College softball players were honored on the All-Region 10 team – Abigail Brewton (pitcher), Grace Kealy (infield), Gabrielle Porterfield (outfield) and Emma Ghorley (utility) were named to the first team with Skye Harrington (catcher), Alayna Patrick (infield) and Kendall Bradshaw (outfield) named to the second team.

Later, three Rhinos were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) 2024 All-South team – Alayna Patrick (second base) was a first team selection and Abigail Brewton (pitcher) and Grace Kealy (third baseman) were second team selections. And Kealy also was named NFCA All-American as an “At-Large third baseman” second team selection.

