Queens University’s Preston Gantt Serves As A Running Guide For US. Veteran

Preston Gantt ’27, a Queens University student-athlete, comes from a family steeped in military tradition. His parents, both US Army veterans, have dedicated nearly 30 years combined to serving their country. Though Gantt’s career path leans towards exercise and sport science, he carries a profound respect for those who have dedicated their lives to serving the country.

This summer, Gantt, a member of the men’s track and field and cross country teams, traded the college track for a different kind of competition. He served as a running guide for US Army veteran Henry Escobedo at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Warrior Games, now in its 14th year, is a platform for hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran service members to showcase their resilience through adaptive sports. Athletes representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Special Operations Command compete in a range of challenges, including archery, cycling, volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, rugby, shooting, rowing, and powerlifting.

A Lillington, North Carolina native, Gantt discovered his passion for running during high school. “I saw this as a cool opportunity to blend my love of running with helping someone in need,” he said. The journey began in March when he and Escobedo were paired and underwent initial training. Escobedo then returned to Texas before rejoining Gantt at the Warrior Games for additional preparation. “We clicked immediately,” Gantt shared. “I was essentially his eyes on the course. His determination to compete, despite his challenges, was truly inspiring.”

For Escobedo, having someone like Gantt by his side has been incredibly uplifting. “After two tours of duty, I was diagnosed with Leber’s Optic Neuropathy and became visually impaired,” he said. “The shock of losing my independence, career, and familiar world was overwhelming. It felt like my life had been turned upside down in an instant.”

Escobedo’s diagnosis plunged him into a period of isolation, anxiety, and depression. “But with sheer willpower, the support of my family, and my faith, I shifted my perspective,” he explained. “My wife and children needed me, so I had to find a way to pull through.”

“Discovering the Warrior Games gave me a new purpose,” Escobedo said. “Getting involved in adaptive sports felt like a rebirth. Running is both a challenge and a source of energy for me. Every stride brings a sense of accomplishment and revitalizes my spirit.”

With Gantt by his side each step of the way, Escobedo dominated the track, claiming gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m races. “I couldn’t have done it without Preston,” Escobedo said. “He’s an incredible guide. I’m so grateful he stepped up. He truly embodies the Queens motto – ‘Not to be served, but to serve.’ That’s the epitome of selflessness.”

Gantt reflected on the profound impact of the experience, saying, “Hearing everyone’s stories made me realize why it’s called the ‘Warrior Games.’ These individuals demonstrate incredible courage as they work to overcome their injuries.”

“We’re incredibly proud of Preston,” said Jennifer Gantt. “Growing up in a military family shaped the first eighteen years of his life. While he chose a different path, it’s incredibly rewarding to see him channel his passion for running into something so meaningful.”

Despite the distance between them, Gantt and Escobedo’s partnership remains strong. “We keep in touch on social media and are already planning to compete together at the 2025 Warrior Games,” Gantt shared.

Escobedo echoed the sentiment. “Success breeds ambition,” he said. “I’m eager to team up with Preston again next year and bring home more gold medals.”

Disclaimer: The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

