Charlotte BATT CAVE Research Collaboration A First

Dr. Christopher Bejger, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, teamed with Dr. Lin Ma, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, to successfully achieve the first multi-disciplinary research collaboration by the Battery Complexity, Autonomous Vehicle and Electrification Research Center (BATT CAVE). The pair developed a novel sustainable electrolyte material to improve the lifetime of sodium ion batteries, and published the research in Nano Energy.

Research at the BATT CAVE will continue to demonstrate the cross-campus partnerships that define the innovation and vision of UNC Charlotte.

