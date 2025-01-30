Get Paid Internships At Central Piedmont’s Career Catalyst Fair Feb 25

Connect with local employers to learn about internship opportunities and other ways to launch your career during the Career Catalyst Paid Internship Fair! Employers from several industries, including finance, education, engineering, and more are currently looking for Central Piedmont students to work in paid summer internships. Open to all Central Piedmont Students. Click here to see what positions are available and how you can prepare.

Event Information:

Date : Tue., Feb. 25

: Tue., Feb. 25 Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

2 – 4 p.m. Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 1000, 1010, 1050

Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 1000, 1010, 1050 Register today!

Need help preparing? Make an appointment with a Career Counselor on Handshake or stop in for drop-in hours at Central Campus, CH 206 between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

