Queens University’s Vesna Kljajevic Selected ASUN Field Athlete Of The Week

Following a weekend that saw multiple Queens University of Charlotte track & field records fall, the Royals have secured recognition in this week’s ASUN Indoor Track and Field Awards.



Freshman thrower Vesna Kljajevic was named ASUN Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after setting a new school record in the shot put at the 5th Annual Brant Tolsma Invitational hosted by Liberty University. Her mark of 14.84 meters won first place in the event. The newcomer currently ranks first in the ASUN in the event.



Freshman multi athlete Alexander Mannel earned ASUN Field and Freshman Athlete of the Week recognition for the second time this season after finishing second in the heptathlon at the 5th Annual Brant Tolsma Invitational. His 5,193-point total moves him into third place all-time at Queens and first place in the ASUN this season. Mannel also recorded a mark of 4.70 meters in the pole vault to rank first in the ASUN this season while ranking second on Queens’ all-time list.



Queens will return to action on Feb. 7-8 at the Camel City Sprints Invitational and Distance Classic.



