Go Abroad And Earn Credit Through Central Piedmont’s Center For Global Learning

Central Piedmont Community College study abroad programs are available in a wide range of subjects, including business, education, English, foreign languages, health sciences, and history; you can often do a study abroad program for humanities credit.

Central Piedmont faculty will travel with you and lead the program abroad.

Offered over spring break or summer — go abroad for one to three weeks.

Earn typically three hours of academic credit or of non-credit continuing education hours.

