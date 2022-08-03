UNC Charlotte Names Associate Dean Of The Honors College

Jeffrey B. Leak was named interim associate dean of the Honors College, effective Aug. 1. In this two-year appointment, Leak will manage the day-to-day functions of the University Honors Program — the largest honors program on campus. Additionally, he will oversee the curriculum, course offerings, programming, advising and instructional budget of the Honors College.

Malin Pereira, dean of the Honors College, said, “The Honors College has grown and developed significantly in the past decade. With my appointment as dean and the heightened visibility of the Honors College within academic affairs, we need someone to perform associate dean responsibilities. Dr. Leak’s prior experience on the Honors College team will enable a smooth transition to the role and ensure his success.”

